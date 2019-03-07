'Ugly John' Gives Up Classic Car Collection
TULSA, Oklahoma - John Mullin, or as most folks know him, 'Ugly John', is probably best known for boats, but he also has a terrific collection of classic cars.
Now, he’s decided it’s time to give most of them up. It’s a decision he’s having second thoughts about, says he has seller’s remorse.
He doesn’t have to, he just thinks now’s the time. He’s been collecting since the late ’70s.
“It’s all the things I wanted when I was a kid and couldn’t have. We grew up in Turley, and we didn’t have much,” John said.
All the collection except maybe 20 cars is being loaded aboard specialized trailers. They haul the cars to Phoenix for an auction that begins next week.
He knows most will sell, but secretly hopes some will not’ cause he’ll get those back.