News
Okmulgee Police Arrest Man Following Shooting
Okmulgee Police arrest a man they say shot and seriously injured two other people yesterday.
Officers say Rashod Griffin shot Trashe Shannon and Cameron Burgess while they were sitting on their porch. Both victims were seriously injured, but are expected to survive.
Police believe there may have been two more shooters, but have not identified any more suspects.