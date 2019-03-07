Multiple fire damaged units, just the latest headache for residents of the McKinley apartments near Pine and Sheridan.

Just two days after the power was shut off for the entire complex, a fire destroyed one unit and caused smoke damage to others.

"Upstairs it's just mud and grime everywhere," said Melody Wittman, a resident for several months.

Firefighters say nobody was hurt in Thursday's early morning fire and a candle may have started it.

Residents say management forgot to pay the power bill, and they've been using some potentially dangerous methods to stay warm.

"I've been turning on my gas stove, turning on my oven, which is also dangerous because it's carbon monoxide but got to stay warm," said Wittman.

Rose and Edward Johnson just moved out and had a similar experience.

"Gas was turned off, lasted a whole month," said Edward.

So we reached out to management.

Regina Ross took over as property manager a few weeks ago, and according to her, the management previously in charge caused a lot of problems.

"He did not turn in the bill," Ross said.

Ross says when she found out yesterday, she worked to get the power turned back on, but before that could happen, the fire broke out.

She's now promising to make things better.

"I actually care about my tenants," Ross said. "If I stay out here, I'm not going to live under certain conditions and I don't think they should live under certain conditions either."