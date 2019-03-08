News
New Bill Will Fine Motorists Who Fail To Stop For School Buses
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -
The state House of Representatives unanimously passes a bill that increases your chances of getting a ticket of you pass a stopped school bus.
Just this week, a teenager was hospitalized after he was hit by a car that police said blew past a stopped school bus. This legislation is designed to reduce those kinds of accidents.
So House Bill 1926 would allow school bus video to be used to identify motorists who drive past stopped school buses. That information would be passed along to local police departments and those departments would write tickets.
Motorists would be fined $100. About $75 of that would be used to help other school districts buy video equipment to catch more drivers that break the law.
The bill passed 92 to 0 in the House and now heads for the Senate.