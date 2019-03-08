News
Broken Arrow Tornado Siren Malfunctions
Friday, March 8th 2019, 3:39 AM CST
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow police are trying to figure out what caused a tornado siren to go off Friday morning
The Broken Arrow Police Department says they have gotten a lot of calls from concerned people after waking up to the siren.
Alan Crone says there was no severe weather in the area at the time.
Broken Arrow police say one siren was malfunctioning.
City officials are looking into the cause.