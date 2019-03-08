News
Broken Arrow Tornado Sirens Malfunctioning
Friday, March 8th 2019, 3:39 AM CST
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow police are trying to figure out what is causing the tornado sirens to go off.
The Broken Arrow Police Department says they have gotten a lot of calls from concerned people after waking up to the sirens.
Alan Crone says there is no severe weather right now.
Broken Arrow police say the sirens are malfunctioning.
Officials are looking into the cause of the siren malfunction.