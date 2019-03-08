Fire Destroys RV Trailer, Damages Others In Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A trailer is destroyed after a fire broke out at a mobile home park west of Turley Friday morning.
The trailer caught fire around 2:30 a.m. and the person who lives in this mobile home was not there at the time of the fire.
The fire destroyed the trailer and badly damaged other nearby trailers.
Neighbors who were parked at the Canyon Creek worked to help others get out.
"I woke up from a dead sleep. A neighbor woke us up; the trailer next door was on fire; it was burning pretty hot by the time we saw it," says Cory Eaton.
Cory Eaton says he and his wife were next door with their two young children when it happened.
He says they were all scared at the moment, but they are so thankful everyone is safe.
He tells us his family's trailer will be a total loss.
Fire investigators are now working to figure out what started the fire.