News
Changes Coming to Tulsa's Promenade Mall
TULSA, Oklahoma - More stores are leaving Tulsa Promenade Mall.
Victoria's Secret closed its location this week, joining a growing list of stores closing when their leases expire.
The mall's general manager says three local businesses are interested in the newly-available space.
A discount store has also replaced the Charlotte Rousse which closed.
Earlier this week, a pipe broke and flooded the old Macy's store.
The manager says there are still plans for another store to move into that spot this summer.