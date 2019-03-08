Glenpool Educator Honored As 'Impactful Teacher'
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - News On 6 recognizes an "Impactful Teacher" at Glenpool Elementary.
LeAnne, Alan and Dave Davis went to Glenpool elementary to surprise Jody Carr with the news that she's the Impactful Teacher for the month of March.
Carr has been teaching 5th grade math for the past two years.
She says she struggled through math classes in college, so she wanted to make sure her students never felt the same way.
"I know what it's like to be sitting in those seats crying. Even in college, as an adult, saying, 'I can't do this. I cannot do this'. But I know what it's like to struggle," says Jody Carr.
She has also adopted three sisters who have challenges, and she says her girls help her better relate to her students.
Carr is receiving $500 from News On 6 and Wortman Central Air Conditioning to use however she likes.
Wortman Central Air Conditioning is also giving her and her fellow teachers a nice lunch together.
If you'd like to nominate an impactful teacher, you can fill out the nomination form here.