Concrete Truck Overturns On I-44 At Adair Exit
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Concrete truck overturned on I-44 eastbound at the Adair exit.
OHP Troopers say the truck went off the road around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Troopers say a car crashed into the concrete truck, and the driver was taken to the hospital.
The driver of the concrete truck didn't want medical attention, but he did go to a hospital to get checked out at the instruction of his his company.
Two tow trucks are on the scene, a third with more functionality is on the way to remove the cement truck.
Once the tow trucks start working to flip the concrete truck back over, OHP will close both lanes for the safety of drivers.
It could take a few hours to clear the crash.