Team members spoke to CBS News "60 Minutes" in 2016, when their legal fight for equality first began. According to U.S. Soccer's projections for that year, the women were expected to earn more money than the men's team in ticket sales. Despite that, co-captain Becky Sauerbrunn told Norah O'Donnell, U.S. Soccer still didn't bank on her team's success.

"We can get that kind of viewership," Sauerbrunn said in 2016. "We are capable of doing that, so why wouldn't you invest in a team that's capable of capturing so many hearts around America? And you talk to U.S. Soccer, and they'll say, 'That was one time. You saw that. That happened one time. It's an aberration."

"They're just putting a ceiling on us," she said. "Saying it's happening one time when we know that we can do so much more if we're given the resources."

The team has bargained for equal pay during their contract negotiations, striking an agreement in 2017 that runs through 2021. They received raises in base pay, bonuses and better provisions for travel and accommodations. The negotiations also gave layers some control over some licensing and marketing rights.

The players union responded to Friday's lawsuit. "This lawsuit is an effort by the plaintiffs to address those serious issues through the exercise of their individual rights," the union said, the AP reported. "For its part, the USWNTPA will continue to seek improvements in pay and working conditions through the labor-management and collective bargaining processes."