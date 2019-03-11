News
Joe Exotic Trial Starts, Faces Charges For Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot
Monday, March 11th 2019, 5:26 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - A former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate will go on trial.
Joe Maldonado-Passage, better known as "Joe Exotic," is facing charges in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.
The former zoo owner is also facing several federal wildlife violations.
Maldonado-Passage denies all charges against him.
His trial will be at the federal courthouse in Oklahoma City Tuesday.