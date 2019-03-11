News
Tulsa Water Main Break Impacts Traffic
Monday, March 11th 2019, 4:48 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A water main break near 31st Street and Memorial is impacting traffic.
The city says this is a 12-inch break.
It is in front of the Tulsa Tech campus.
The greatest impact, from this water main break, will be traffic.
Both southbound lanes on Memorial are shut down between 33rd Street and 35th Street.
Southbound traffic is being diverted to one of the northbound lanes.
The water department says they expect to be out here all morning.
No homes or businesses are affected by this water main break.