Union School Board Discusses Redistricting Plan
Monday, March 11th 2019, 5:20 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Union school board will meet to discuss a redistricting plan for the 2019-2020 school year.
This has been an ongoing discussion for Union public schools.
The long-range planning committee is now sharing their most recent recommendation with the board.
Students who live in certain areas would attend school at Ochoa Elementary next school year.
This would include the following communities: Sawmill Apartments, Cimmarron Apartments, Briarglen Plaza Duplexes, Beaumont Cove Apartments, Boca Vista Apartments, The Village Duplexes, Creekside Apartments, and the Park Terrace Addition.
Students who live in the Creekwood Apartments would attend Jarman Elementary in the future.