Conagra Brands is recalling 2,871 pounds of Chef Boyardee microwavable chicken and rice products because they were misbranded and might contain allergens that weren't declared on the label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says. The products were labeled as chicken and rice products but contain beef ravioli products, the FSIS said, adding that they might have milk and wheat in them, both of which are known allergens.