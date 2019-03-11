News
Coffeyville Police Investigate Infant Death
Monday, March 11th 2019, 10:40 AM CDT
COFFEYVILLE, Kansas - The Coffeyville Police Department says they are investigating the death of a three-month-old infant.
They say they were called to the Coffeyville Village Apartments around 3:30 Sunday afternoon for an unresponsive infant. The baby was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they are working with the Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Lucas Vargas at 620-252-6010. Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information to the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133.