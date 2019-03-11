News
City Of Broken Arrow Will Sell Surplus Equipment In Online Auction
Monday, March 11th 2019, 3:24 PM CDT
Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The City of Broken Arrow will hold an online surplus auction from March 18-29.
City officials say interested bidders may view the items in person before placing a bid. Instructions for scheduling an appointment can be found on the auction website. A city spokesman said money from the auction will be deposited into the General Fund and Broken Arrow Municipal Authority fund.
The auction will close March 29 at 4 p.m.