BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The City of Broken Arrow will hold an online surplus auction from March 18-29.

The city says they will post pictures and details about the cars, trucks, and electronics on the auction website at 2 p.m. on March 18. You can also view a list of items that will be up for auction at the city of Broken Arrow website.

City officials say interested bidders may view the items in person before placing a bid. Instructions for scheduling an appointment can be found on the auction website. A city spokesman said money from the auction will be deposited into the General Fund and Broken Arrow Municipal Authority fund.

The auction will close March 29 at 4 p.m.

 

 

 

 