EPA Announces Strategic Plan to Improve Tar Creek Cleanup Progress
OTTAWA COUNTY, Oklahoma - On Monday the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Quapaw Nation, State of Oklahoma released a plan to improve the cleanup progress of the Tar Creek Superfund site.
“The continued success of the cleanup at Tar Creek reflects the ongoing, cooperative partnership among EPA, the state of Oklahoma, the Quapaw Nation, and local stakeholders,” said Regional Administrator Anne Idsal. “This plan renews our focus, further propels the cleanup progress, and ultimately achieves greater results for Ottawa County.”
In a press release issued today, the EPA says that near-term cleanup actions include the partial deletion of up to 5,000 acres, amending the 2008 record of decision for mining waste, and issuing a new record of decision for the watersheds. Long-term actions include exploring innovative technologies to expedite the cleanup and identifying additional reuse opportunities.
“ODEQ, alongside our partners at EPA and the Quapaw Tribe, continues to work toward solutions in the Tar Creek area for the betterment of citizens’ lives and the environment,” said Oklahoma DEQ Executive Director Scott Thompson.
You can read the full strategic plan below or by clicking HERE