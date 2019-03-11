Mother Reacts After OKC Police Officer Shoots Her 14-Year-Old Son
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that injured a 14-year-old. The teenager was shot multiple times and is recovering at home.
Sergeant Kyle Holcomb fired at Lorenzo Clerkley Jr. Sunday night, and has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Cherelle Lee is still in disbelief that her 14-year-old son was shot by police. Lee said her son could have easily died from the gunshots.
“Through and through shots on both legs,” said Lee. “You were aiming to kill my son. You were aiming to kill my son.”
Police were called to an abandoned home near Southeast 59th Street and Bryant Avenue after neighbors reported seeing Clerkley Jr. and several other kids carrying guns and allegedly breaking into the home.
Lee said her son went to the area to play basketball and later learned he had a BB gun.
“All of them had BB guns,” said Lee. “But the way the call was made is that they were a group of guys walking around burglarizing I guess houses.”
She said her son and the other kids went into the abandoned home to get out of the rain. A responding officer reported hearing gunshots and saw Clerkley Jr. in the backyard holding what appeared to be a gun.
“The officer ordered him to drop the gun,” said Capt. Bo Mathews, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The suspect did not comply with these orders.”
Clerkley told his mother he followed the officer's orders.
“I don’t understand why I was even shot,” said Lee. “I don’t understand why I was shot twice.”
The teen’s mother does not understand why it took detectives hours to contact her. Lee said the first time she saw her son was after he was released from the hospital and taken to police headquarters for questioning.
“Hours and hours and hours for someone to contact his mom,” said Lee.
Lee has not seen the officer's body camera footage of the shooting. Police will release the video once the investigation is completed by investigators and the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office.