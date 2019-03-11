Epic Charter Schools Visit Capitol Amid Investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY - About 3,000 parents and kids from Epic Charter Schools met with lawmakers, at a time when the schools are under increasing scrutiny.
Over eight years, Epic Charter Schools has grown to more than 10,000 students. And with that growth comes criticisms over the tens of millions of tax dollars the virtual charter school brings in.
“Epic is not a private school. We are a public school and we are serving Oklahoma Public school students. So, we’re not siphoning funds from any school district,” said Shelly Hickman with Epic Charter Schools.
Epic Charter Schools is currently under investigation by OSBI, and there are complaints that some students are doubly enrolled in private schools and in Epic.
Hickman says, if that’s the case it’s happening without Epics knowledge, although she does say some Epic students receive additional part time private help with their studies.
“Since we’ve been open, we’ve probably been the most researched, investigated, and audited public school in Oklahoma, because we are so different. And what we are saying is we follow the law. We are 100 percent confident in our compliance in the law,” said Hickman.
Epic denies reports that federal authorities are also looking into the school. They say they have not been in contact at all with federal investigators.