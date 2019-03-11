TPD: Man Arrested After Being Seen Openly Carrying Firearm Too Soon
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Department report that a man has been arrested after he was seen openly carrying a gun in public.
According to TPD, two officers observed Trey Custer riding a bike around 500 N Sheridan Rd. Custer was wearing a mask over his face had a handgun on his hip. Officers Sharp and Derycke stopped Custer and asked him about his firearm carry license status.
Custer told officers that he did not need a firearm carry license because of the new permitless carry law. Officers say they regrettably informed him that the Oklahoma Constitutional Carry Law did not take effect until November 1, 2019.
Officers had to place Custer into custody but during a further search found a Methamphetamine pipe on his person. Custer admitted to the officers that he had smoked Methamphetamine earlier in the day.
Custer will repotedly be booked for Unlawful Carry of a Firearm and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.