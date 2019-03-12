"If we're going to take back the White House, restore the guard rails of our democracy, and make government work for American families, we need to earn it," said Perez in a statement on Monday. "We need to fight alongside our brothers and sisters in labor to build a brighter future together, and empower the diversity of our party and country. This choice is a statement of our values, and I'm thrilled Milwaukee will host the 2020 Democratic National Convention."