2020 Democratic National Convention To Be Held In Milwaukee
Democrats will hold their 2020 presidential nominating convention in Milwaukee, a party official confirms to CBS News. The Democratic National Committee's decision is a sign that party leaders hope to focus attention on winning back Wisconsin and other midwestern industrial states in the next election.
Before 2016, Republicans hadn't won Wisconsin since 1984. Mr. Trump added Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania to upset Hillary Clinton.
DNC Chairman Tom Perez picked Milwaukee over Miami and Houston. It will be the first time in more than a century that Democrats gather in a Midwest city other than Chicago to nominate their presidential candidate.
"If we're going to take back the White House, restore the guard rails of our democracy, and make government work for American families, we need to earn it," said Perez in a statement on Monday. "We need to fight alongside our brothers and sisters in labor to build a brighter future together, and empower the diversity of our party and country. This choice is a statement of our values, and I'm thrilled Milwaukee will host the 2020 Democratic National Convention."
"This is a great day for the city of Milwaukee and for the state of Wisconsin," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. "Milwaukee is a first-class city, and we are ready to showcase Milwaukee on one of the largest stages in the world."
Milwaukee will be one the smallest cities to host a presidential convention, topping two other finalist cities that have hosted national political conventions and Super Bowls. This is the first time the Democratic Party has held a national convention in the Midwest outside of Chicago since 1916.
The convention is scheduled for July 13-16, 2020. Republicans will gather in Charlotte, the largest city in battleground North Carolina, on Aug. 24-27, 2020.