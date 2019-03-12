It wasn’t until after the witnesses left the scene, that they heard 12-year-old Rhindi Isaacs died inside the bus.

Troopers said before the wreck, multiple people called 911 to report a SUV was swerving into oncoming traffic.

When investigators arrived, they identified John Tallbear as the driver of that SUV.

Records show Tallbear was arrested for driving with drugs and drug paraphernalia in January 2019. He was also recently exonerated for a 1992 murder involving a homeless man.

Troopers said Tallbear was driving on the wrong side of the road when he crashed into the bus.

Tallbear and his female passenger died on scene. That woman has still not been identified.

The witnesses said they believe God was there with them in the moments of the crash.

But, they are infuriated by how others on scene responded.

Rather than help the kids, driver and coach escape, Summers said many bystanders were recording the bus fire. “Taking pictures, taking videos. They refused to even help,” she said. “There needs to be a law to prevent stuff like this from happen.” The witnesses said they have checked on the team in the days since the crash.

If you would like to donate to the Isaacs family, please call Sooner State Bank or Bancfirst. They have opened accounts to receive donations.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Konawa Public School Performing Arts. The family will receive guests 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday night, March 14 at the funeral home.