Mothers Against Drunk Driving Releases Statement On Konawa Crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Mother Against Drunk Driving released a statement Monday, regarding the deadly bus crash in Seminole County.
Three people died in the head-on collision Friday night, involving an SUV and school bus carrying the Konawa middle school softball team, Oklahoma High Patrol officials said.
The driver of the SUV, identified as John Tallbear, 61, died, as well as an unidentified female passenger, and a child on the school bus.
A statement issued by the Konawa Public School District indicated the driver of the SUV was drunk at the time of the accident. However, OHP officials have not yet confirmed the claim.
Tallbear has a criminal history and was reportedly on bail after a recent DUI and drug crimes.
MADD released the following statement on the incident:
“It is clearly evident that our system is broken when someone can get arrested for Driving While Intoxicated not once, but twice in three months and still be on the streets wreaking havoc. We demand to know how this could happen, and we ask all Americans to demand more from our courts, our laws, and our society. It’s time to treat this crime like the violent offense it is.” - MADD National President Helen Witty