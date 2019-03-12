Union School Board Approves Redistricting Plan
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Union School Board approved a redistricting plan that will impact elementary students next year.
The long-range planning committee presented their recommendation to the board on Monday.
The district approved the plan that will shift several students and most will be moved Ellen Ochoa elementary.
This includes the following communities, Sawmill Apartments, Cimarron Apartments, Briarglen Plaza Duplexes, Beaumont Cove Apartments, Boca Vista Apartments, The Village Duplexes, Creekside Apartments, and the Park Terrace Addition.
Leaders say they know change is hard, but they believe the plan is best for everyone.
In addition to students moving to Ellen Ochoa elementary, those who live in the Creekwood Apartments would attend Jarman Elementary in the future.