TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police issued a bulletin stating their non-emergency line is out of order. The number 918-596-9222 is currently disconnected.

"Tulsa Police Dispatch is working on the  problem and will try to have the number reconnected as soon as possible," the news release states.

Citizens are asked to call 911 to reach police even for non-emergency needs until further notice.

Tulsa Police Department's 911 line was down for about an hour and a half last Thursday. The news release did not say if the problems are related.