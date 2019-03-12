Actresses, Coaches Indited In Education Scandal
Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are among 50 people indicted Tuesday in a widespread alleged college admission bribery scheme. The racketeering conspiracy case includes the parents of applicants, as well coaches at universities including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.
Prosecutors say the coaches were bribed to indicate students were being considered as athletic recruits, because universities "typically apply different criteria when evaluating applications from students with demonstrated athletic abilities."
Parents charged in the alleged scheme are accused of bribing an admissions consultant a total of $25 million between 2011 for the arrangement.
The consultant is also accused of arranging for students to cheat on entrance exams.
Huffman is accused of arranging for a specific person to proctor her daughter's SAT exam, and correct answers. Her daughter received a 1420 on the test.
Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, the founder of clothing brand Mossimo, "agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team - despite the fact that they did not participate in crew."