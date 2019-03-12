Australia has announced a temporary ban on flights by Boeing 737 Max aircraft, although none of its airlines currently operate them. The Civil Aviation Safety Authority said Tuesday that the ban will affect two foreign airlines -- SilkAir and Fiji Airways -- that use them for flights to Australia. The authority said Singapore's SilkAir has already grounded its 737 Max jets, and that the CASA is working with regulators there and in Fiji to minimize disruptions.