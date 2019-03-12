Tulsa Church Reuses Plastic Bags To Help Homeless
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa church is finding a creative way to help the city's homeless.
There are a nearly a dozen people involved in the "Stitched in Prayer" ministry at First Baptist Church of North Tulsa. They've taken up a new project, where they're making mats for homeless people.
"This is a mat not only that you can lay on, but that you can cover up with and so if they're laying on it, I don't want any of the cold to come through the mat," said Charmetrea Cobbs.
All of the mats are made from typical plastic bags, like the ones you get at QuikTrip or Walmart.
Charmetrea Cobbs leads the group but she says her co-worker Marissa Oswald taught her how to make the mats.
"She saw me working on it and wanted to know what it was, so I explained what it was to her and she told me about her ministry here at her church," said Oswald.
Cobbs said the project is getting more attention every day and now, several businesses are donating bags and people are always asking how they can get involved.
"When you're excited about what you're doing, people want to be involved and they want to see what you're doing," said Cobbs.
Here are instructions on how to make the mats if you'd like to make your own. Or you can watch this video. You can also contact Charmetrea at charmetrea@gmail.com.
Materials Needed
Plastic bags
Self-healing mat & cutter
Size K – N crochet hook
Prep
1. Fold the plastic bag lengthwise in half twice (ie Walmart bag)
2. Cut off the ends (handles and seam). They can be trashed.
3. Cut the bag in 1” strips.
4. Loop the strips together with a slip knot to form your yarn (called plarn)
Note: I loop my strips while I am crocheting. Please do whatever you prefer.
Plastic Mat
1. The size of the mat should be 3’ wide by 6’ length.
2. Chain until 3’ is reached.
3. Ch 1, turn, skip last ch, sc in each ch across.
4. Ch 1, turn, sc in each sc across
5. Repeat step 4 until the mat measures 6’
Finish
We suggest that a string is made to tie the mat after it’s been rolled up and a strap for carrying. After folding the width in half, determine where the tie should be placed. Ch until the tie will go around the mat when folded and enough to tie to kept it secure.
To make the strap to carry, use the same instructions to make the mat. Use your own judgment for length and width of the strap.