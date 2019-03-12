Sapulpa Teacher Charged With Lewd Molestation, Police Say
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Police say a teacher in Sapulpa is charged with lewd molestation after at least two students accused him of groping them.
Sapulpa police said the behaviors described by the victims in this case scream of classic grooming. Police say a warrant has been out for Sapulpa middle school teacher Benjamin Begines for several days now.
Officers say two middle school girls have come forward, saying Begines touched them inappropriately during class. Police say Begines had a playful relationship with the two students and would often hide objects inside his supply closet for them to find.
One girl said the teacher hid her Rubix cube in there, and when she went to get it, the affidavit says Begines came into the closet and reached his hand down her shirt.
The affidavit says the teacher whispered, "you're going to get me in so much trouble."
Police say as far as they know, there were no warning signs that this behavior was taking place.
"You've got somebody that's in the classroom for an hour, six hours of the day, and something like this is happening. That's kind of unnerving for a parent," said Lieutenant Troy Foreman.
Police said they expect to arrest Begines sometime Tuesday.