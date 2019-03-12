Another sign of the storm’s strength will be the fact that temperatures may rise overnight as strong south winds develop. Those winds will become especially noticeable in our morning downpours and in the afternoon as the skies clear and the center of the powerful storm system pushes closer to us in Kansas. By afternoon, widespread wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph are likely, especially west of Tulsa. These winds will remain strong into Wednesday night and carry on with a slight drop in intensity into Thursday. Clearly, you will want to secure any loose objects outside. There is also the potential for some tree damage and spotty power outages. Think back to Saturday. It will be AT LEAST as windy as it was then.