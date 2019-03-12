ODOC Searching For Inmate Who Walked Away From Atoka Correctional Center
ATOKA, Oklahoma - The Department of Corrections is asking for help finding an inmate who walked away from a minimum-security correctional center this week.
Officials say 39-year-old James E. Smith walked away from the Howard McLeod Center Monday night.
Smith was serving several sentences for armed robbery and firearms possession and is considered armed and dangerous.
Smith is described as a white male, standing at about 6-feet tall and weighing about 176 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials say Smith is missing most of his right arm and a finger on his left hand. He has multiple tattoos on his legs, back arms and chest, including a gecko on his left arm, lightening bolts on his right and a shark on his back.
If you know where he is, you're asked to call the Department of Corrections escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.