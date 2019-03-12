News
Authorities Identify Third Victim In Konawa Bus Crash
Tuesday, March 12th 2019, 3:53 PM CDT
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the female passenger killed in Friday's deadly bus crash in Konawa.
Investigators have tentatively identified the woman as Shari Moore, also known as Shari Dockrey of Earlsboro, Oklahoma.
Dockrey, and the driver John Tallbear were killed Friday, March 8, when Tallbear allegedly slammed head on into a Konawa school bus.
One student, 12-year-old Rhindi Isaacs, was also killed in the crash.
Investigators are still awaiting the official report from the medical examiner's office.