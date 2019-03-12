News
VIDEO: Officers Bring Down Robbery Suspect Using Pepper Spray And Taser
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Department has released video of the arrest of a robbery suspect.
In the video, you can see officers using pepper spray and a taser to stop Terry McVay. According to police, McVay robbed a Travelodge at 11525 E Skelly Dr. The police affidavit states that McVay grabbed money that was behind the check-in counter before forcing his way into a back office and attempting to break into a cash box.
Officers say employees managed to fight him off at which he ran to a nearby QuikTrip and attempted to rob that location but was fought off by the security guard. Police found and arrested him shortly thereafter.
He's behind bars now charged with robbery in the 2nd degree and resisting arrest.