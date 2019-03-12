Sabrina Meier was 20 and the mother of a one-year-old girl when she was killed in the fall of 2017. Prosecutors say Sabrina had dated Xavier Dixon and they don't believe he thought she was a burglar breaking in when he shot her. Dixon went on trial last month for first-degree murder, but the case ended in a hung jury, so he's going on trial again next month. In the meantime, he's out of jail.