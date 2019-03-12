Wind Damage From Oklahoma Storms Reported
Rain and storms moved through Oklahoma Wednesday morning, and gusty winds associated with the storm caused some damage.
A gas-pump awning at a Love's Country Store, located in the 100 block of East Walnut Street, in Tecumseh was blown over. There were no reports of injuries there.
A severe thunderstorm watch will continue through mid morning, Wednesday. However, the biggest threat is gusty winds.
Rain and storms will end early Wednesday, but the winds will howl throughout the day, from the southwest, at 35-60 mph behind the dryline. News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne says that some wind damage and power outages will be possible throughout the day.
News 9 meteorologist Lacey Swope detailed the crazy wind potential in this Facebook video:
That wind will continue through the evening but will come from the northwest as a cold front moves through Oklahoma. The mild temperatures Wednesday give way to much colder air Thursday and Friday.
The weekend is looking good right now with a nice warm-up in store. However, a light freeze is possible both Friday and Saturday morning.