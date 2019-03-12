News
TPS Documentary Sheds Light On Teenage Fatherhood
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new documentary hopes to teach teenage parents in Tulsa about the importance of fathers being in the lives of their children.
Tulsa Public Schools and the Strong Tomorrows program hosted a showing of the film "Daddy Don't Go" to a group of students on Tuesday.
Strong Tomorrows is a program that provides help to teenage parents and expectant parents.
"It just takes off the negative stereotype of the deadbeat dad. You know, many of these young fathers are disadvantaged and they don't live in the best economic areas and we just wanted to show the fight to be good fathers,” said Strong Tomorrows Fatherhood Coordinator Mario Jones.
The community can watch the new documentary at the Circle Cinema on Tuesday at 6:30.