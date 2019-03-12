News
New Recovery Center Opens In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a Tulsa County non-profit that is helping addicts recover.
The Sangha Sober Living House gives men recovering from addiction a place to stay where they are surrounded by support. Founder Marcus Abernathy says a similar home once saved his life.
"A few years ago, I was given an opportunity to move into a place like this," said Abernathy. "If someone had not given me that opportunity, I probably would not be alive today."
Abernathy says he plans to expand by opening a new Sangha house every six months to a year.