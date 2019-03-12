Garage Condos Coming to South Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Garage Condos are nothing new but for the first time, they’re coming to Green Country. Think high-end garage for a high end or classic car and a man cave or 'she shed'.
Brett Biery was one of the first people to buy one of the condos going in at 91st and Elwood in South Tulsa near Jones Airport. Biery will use it to house his first vehicle a 1975 fully restored Ford Bronco.
“Everybody's who's ever meant anything to me in my life has ridden in that passenger's seat from my grandmother, my mother, and all my siblings and friends a lot of good times in that rig.”
Biery’s unit will cost between $100,000 to $200,000 and will include a mezzanine for entertaining.
“I just want kinda the clean storage place kinda keep everything nice and tidy and pristine not your home garage that becomes your spillover space with everything else.”
And he’s not alone. Out of the 46 units under construction right now more than 50% of them have sold. Tony Isler says they’re only about 19 units left.
“Here's your chance to actually own your storage and that's the basic concept behind this - storage that you can own,” Isler said.
Each unit will come with heating and cooling, cable, internet and the option to add a bathroom. You can host friends for games and drinks while admiring and talking about your news sports car, classic car, motorcycle or RV.
“You're gonna know your neighbors. It's gated, there’s an owners association much like you would find in a neighborhood and you're right, it's like-minded people gear heads, motorheads, we've even got some people for example who ride bikes on the streets and a bike club looking at having a spot.”
The first face is set to open as early as June. Phase two is also in the works with the option to create more condo units depending on demand.