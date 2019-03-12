News
TPS Bans Medical Marijuana Use On School Property
If you have a medical marijuana card and you are a student or employee of Tulsa Public Schools you will not be able to use the drug on district property.
The school board says allowing medical marijuana on campus threatens the money they get from the federal government.
"We do not discriminate against individuals who possess a medical marijuana license. We recognize it is allowed off campus and this is a policy that is specifically for on-campus behavior," said Jana Burk.
The policy is for students and employees that includes bus drivers.