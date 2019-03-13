News
Jenks Shuts Water Off To Test Water Supply System
Wednesday, March 13th 2019, 5:15 AM CDT
Updated:
JENKS, Oklahoma - Jenks will be shutting off water in order to test its water supply system.
The Public Works Department for the city of Jenks says the testing will take place between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Officials say this will impact the area west of Highway 75 to South 33rd West Avenue between West 111th Street South and West 101st Street South.
If you're in that area, your water will likely be turned off during this time frame.
Some neighborhoods will be turned off for the entire time slot and others will be shut off for part of it.
The Public Works Department released a statement saying they apologize for the inconvenience this may cause residents.