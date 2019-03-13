News
Arnold's Old Fashioned Hamburgers To Open Temporary Location
Wednesday, March 13th 2019, 6:56 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - After closing the current west Tulsa location, Arnold's Old Fashioned Hamburgers will open at a temporary location.
The new location will be at the Crystal City Shopping Center on Route 66 at 42nd Street and Southwest Boulevard.
The owners say this location will be temporary because they eventually plan to build a brand new Arnold's.
They say the dinning room will be bigger, but there won't be a drive though window. So, the owners are exploring options like call-ahead and delivery.