John 3:16 Mission Holds Birthday Party For Homeless
TULSA, Oklahoma - John 3:16 Mission is celebrating those they serve with a huge birthday party.
Organizers say people who are homeless lack more than just a place to live.
They often miss out on important milestones like birthdays.
Schools, churches, and community groups got together Tuesday to reach out to those who have been isolated and hand out heartfelt, homemade birthday cards.
The party also featured indoor carnival games and cake and ice cream.