News
1 Arrested After Tulsa Restaurant Burglary
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after police say he broke into a Tulsa restaurant near Pine and Lewis late Tuesday night.
Police say they arrived at the Number 1 Kitchen restaurant after the alarm went off.
Officers say when they got there, they found a broken window; so, they called someone who works at the restaurant to help them pull up the surveillance video.
Police say they were able to get a good look at the suspect and other officers actually found him at a nearby location while they were reviewing the video.
Ubaldo Blanco was arrested shortly after.
Ubaldo Blanco is now in the Tulsa County jail facing a charge for second degree burglary.