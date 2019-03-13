News
American Idol's Trevor McBane Performs 'Tomorrow'
TULSA, Oklahoma - A musician you may have seen on American Idol is coming out with a new single. Trevor McBane performed "Tomorrow" for the first time on air on 6 in the Morning.
News On 6 was at Guthrie Green just outside our studio with American Idol auditions were happening in September 2017.
Watch our video to hear Trevor perform "Tomorrow," and you can also catch him in some upcoming performances. He'll be performing at the Kiamichi Baptist campgrounds April 6 in Talihina and Hopeton Church on April 21st in Alva.
You can find out more at Trevor's Facebook page.