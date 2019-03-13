News
Jenks Students Place In National Documentary Competition
Wednesday, March 13th 2019, 10:39 AM CDT
JENKS, Oklahoma - C-SPAN announced Wednesday that students in Jenks and Broken Arrow are winners in C-SPAN's national 2019 StudentCam competition.
Jenks students Jonathan Godfrey, Jackson Cropper, placed second with their documentary "Forging a Path: Striving to Become a More Perfect Union."
Jenks students Raley Weeks and Michael Thompson placed second for their documentary "The American Rat Race."
Jenks students Matthew Murrie placed second for the documentary "Our Selfless Arms."
Multiple other Jenks students and a Broken Arrow student were also recognized for their documentaries.
