Game Wardens Investigating After 60 Geese Illegally Shot, Dumped On Public Land
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Game Wardens are investigating a large goose kill.
They say a fisherman spotted 60 dead geese along the Cimarron River in Creek County.
Game Warden Brad Magby says someone shot and dumped the geese, both snow and Canada geese, on the Keystone Wildlife Management Area just north of Crow Bridge near Oilton.
The fisherman found them on Monday, but biologists say the geese were probably killed over the weekend.
Game wardens say it’s likely whoever killed the geese posted pictures on social media.
They're asking folks to look back a few days to see if there's anything on their news feed that would fit the number of birds in found.
Magby says only half the geese were cleaned for the meat, the rest were left to waste.
Anyone with information can make an anonymous report by calling the Operation Game Thief number: 1-800-522-8039