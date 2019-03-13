Manafort Sentenced To 3 1/2 More Years In Prison
A federal judge has sentenced former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to more than 3 1/2 additional years in prison.
That's on top of the roughly four-year sentence he received in a separate case in Virginia last week.
The sentence followed a scathing assessment by the judge and a prosecutor of Manafort's crimes.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is apologizing for his crimes.
Manafort, 69, betrayed no emotion as he read his statement in federal court Wednesday from his wheelchair.
The judge said she'd give Manafort credit for accepting responsibility for his crimes when she determines his sentence.
It's the former Trump campaign chairman's second sentencing in as many weeks, with a judge expected to tack on additional prison time beyond the roughly four-year punishment he has already received.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has prosecuted Manafort in Washington and in Virginia related to his foreign consulting work on behalf of a pro-Russia Ukrainian political party. Manafort was convicted of bank and tax fraud in Virginia and pleaded guilty in Washington to two conspiracy counts, each punishable by up to five years in prison.