Tulsa Lawyer To Represent Stormy Daniels In Suit Against Trump
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa attorney has been chosen to represent porn star Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against President Trump.
Tulsa attorney Clark Brewster said he decided this past Monday that he would represent Stormy Daniels, but he said he's been in touch with her for a few weeks.
Daniels is appealing the dismissal of a libel lawsuit against President Trump. She met with Brewster three weeks ago in his Tulsa office to discuss her case.
He said after looking at the facts, he believes that the judge applied a Texas statute that should not have been involved in the case. Brewster is replacing Daniels' former attorney Michael Avenatti, who became a polarizing political figure in his own right while representing her.
Brewster said he's focused on helping her win her case and he's not looking to score any political points.
"I would spend more time in my office working on pleadings and in the courtroom pressing the legal issue than I would in front of a camera talking about myself, hopefully. I don't necessarily agree with that strategy," said Brewster.
Clark Brewster said they're looking at more future cases that he believes will also make national headlines.