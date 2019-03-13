High Wind Warning In Effect For Tulsa To The Northwest
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa and areas to the northwest are under a high wind warning until 10 p.m. News On 6 meteorologists say it's been 1,761 days since the last time this alert was issued for our area.
Rain was wrapping up Wednesday as showers moved to the east. The issue then becomes the high winds - gusts could exceed 50 mph and reach 60 mph this afternoon.
They were already gusting up to 40 mph in western Oklahoma in the noon hour.
The winds are expected to continue after dark and even into Thursday morning - so both hands on the steering wheel. Power outages and tree damage are possible.
There could even be minor structural damage to outbuildings - especially from tree limbs coming down.
Keep an eye on those trash cans and hold onto the car door when you get out into a parking lot.